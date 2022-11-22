Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan intruder shot dead, another arrested along international border, says BSF

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE In another incident, the spokesperson said troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh sector.

The intruders tried to infiltrate through Arnia sector of Jammu but were scuttled by alert troops

In another incident a Pakistani intruder was apprehended after crossing the IB in Ramgarh sector

The entire area in both the sectors is being thoroughly searched

Jammu and Kashmir : The Border Security Forces (BSF) said that a Pakistani intruder had been arrested along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector on Tuesday.

The infiltration attempts were scuttled by alert troops present in Arnia sector of Jammu and Ramgarh sector in the Samba district in the early hours of the day, a BSF spokesperson said.

Providing details of the incident, the spokesperson added that the BSF troops had opened fire on a Pakistani intruder after they noticed aggressive approach towards the border fence in the Arnia sector.

"He was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed. Finding no other alternative, the troops fired and killed him," the spokesperson said.

In another incident, the spokesperson said troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh sector.

"He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from his possession so far," the spokesperson said. He said the entire area in both the sectors is being thoroughly searched.

(With inputs from PTI)

