All offices in J&K shut down till March 25 amid COVID-19 outbreak

All offices in J&K shut down till March 25 amid COVID-19 outbreak Government offices in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till March 25 after J&K administration declared holiday on March 24 (Tuesday) amid coronavirus outbreak. March 23 and 25 were already holidays. However, essential services will continue undisturbed, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu & Kashmir.