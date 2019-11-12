Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Ganderbal

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The gunfight was reported from Gund area of Ganderbal. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants.

During the search, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, according to an officer. A militant was killed during the gunfight. An army soldier was also injured and rushed to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added.

On Monday, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. Arms and ammunition were later recovered from the slain terrorists.

On Sunday, security forces had killed a terrorist in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday, said officials. The gunfight started when security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, the officials said.

