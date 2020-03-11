J&K: Economic offences wing set up in Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up an economic offences wing in the Anti-Corruption Bureau to be headquartered in Jammu, officials said. According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday, the government has given sanction for establishing the economic offences wing with its headquarters in Jammu and creation of 56 posts which shall form part of the wing.

The wing shall have one post of Superintendent of Police with a pay matrix of level-11 and a Senior Prosecuting Officer with a pay matrix of level-8 each. It shall have three posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police with pay matrix of level-8 and three posts of prosecuting officer with pay matrix of level-6-E.

Besides, there shall be 10 posts of Inspector (Executive) and Sub-Inspector each with pay matrix of level-6-E and level-6-C, respectively. The wing shall also have five posts of Junior Scale Stenographer, 20 posts of Constable and three posts of Orderly, it said.

The method of recruitment for filling up these posts shall be notified separately, the order stated.

