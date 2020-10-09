COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir classifies districts into red, orange, green zones

Image Source : PTI COVID: Jammu and Kashmir classifies districts into red, orange, green zones

The government has classified all districts of Jammu and Kashmir excluding the Kishtwar district in Jammu division as orange zones following the assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory. "The categorisation of districts into red, orange and green zones will be followed for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC)," reads an order issued by the Chief Secretary, J&K and Chairman, State Executive Committee, BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday.

This classification has been done after the State Executive Committee conducted a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was done while taking into account an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in the Union Territory, trends in new cases particularly the recent spike in new cases.

This in view of the continuous movement of people travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, and between provinces or districts with risk of further spread and the risk perception of the health department in each district and the need to control the further spread of Covid-19.

Accordingly, the government has declared the Lakhanpur Containment zone on the NH-44 with a buffer of 500 metre radius and Jawahar tunnel area, on either side as Red Zone while the Jammu division's Kishtwar district has been kept in the category of Green Zone unlike the rest of the districts of the division.

The order further said that this classification will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)

