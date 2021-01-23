Jammu & Kashmir: Underground tunnel busted along internation border in Kathua, second within 10 days

Image Source : ANI Jammu & Kashmir: BSF detects underground tunnel at IB in Kathua, second within 10 days

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detected another underground tunnel in Kathua district during the past 10 days. The underground tunnel was constructed by Pakistan at the International Border (IB) to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

The secret tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost Pansar area of Hiranagar sector.

BSF detects another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu today. The tunnel is approx 150 meters long and 30 feet deep. It is pertinent to mention here that BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying load of weapons & ammunition in June 2020 in the same area: BSF https://t.co/0JA2WK1JTm pic.twitter.com/3PTBb46iI4 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

This is the second underground tunnel detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar sector during the past 10 days, fourth in the past six months along the IB in Samba and Kathua districts and 10th in the past decade.

On January 13, a 150-metre-long tunnel was detected in Bobiyaan village in the same sector.

A BSF officer said the latest tunnel is believed to be 150-metre-long originating from the Pakistan side with a depth of about 30 feet and three feet diameter. The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

"The tunnel is about 150 metres long and 30 feet deep with about three feet diameter," he said, adding that the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying loads of weapons and ammunition in June 2020 in the same area besides foiling an infiltration bid by terrorists in November 2019.

Watch | 150-m long underground tunnel used by Jaish militants found in Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read: J&K: BSF detects underground tunnel along India-Pakistan border in Samba

Latest India News