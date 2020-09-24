J&K: CRPF jawan injured in Budgam terrorist attack; encounter underway in Tral

Image Source : PTI CRPF jawan injured in Budgam terrorist attack

At least one jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after terrorists attacked CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The attack was reported from Chadoora area of Budgam district today.

The injured jawan was later shifted to a hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The area has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Maghama area of Tral Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

A team of police and security forces are present at the spot.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage