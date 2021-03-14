Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, operation underway

Image Source : ANI Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

One terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Sophian's Rawalpora area on Sunday, police said.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area on Saturday.

Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

