Sunday, March 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, operation underway

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, operation underway

A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Sophian's Rawalpora area on Sunday, police said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Shopian Updated on: March 14, 2021 9:17 IST
Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Image Source : ANI

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

One terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Sophian's Rawalpora area on Sunday, police said.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area on Saturday.

Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

ALSO READ | Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Latest India News

Write a comment

talaash

Top News

Latest News