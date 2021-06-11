Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire breaks out in Baramulla, Army jawans rescue people

A massive fire broke out in Sweepers Colony in Noorbagh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district late on Thursday night. Around 20 houses have been engulfed in flames. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

The fire reportedly caused due to leakage of LPG gas from a residential house. The fire spread to other houses in no time. The police and fire tenders were rushed from another area. It took over three hours to bring the fire under control.

According to the officials, the fire was caused due to multiple gas cylinders blast and it spread to nearby houses.

Due to the narrow congested lanes in the area. it helped the fire spread quickly. However, it was difficult for fire tenders to reach the spot, a police officer said.

Five tenders from the fire and emergency department and two from the army reached the spot to contain the spread of the fire.

