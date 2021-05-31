J&K issues fresh COVID-19 curbs. Check complete guidelines

Image Source : PTI J&K issues fresh COVID-19 curbs

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued fresh COVID-related restrictions, with some relaxations in the Union Territory (UT) to be implemented from tomorrow until further orders. The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 3,870 on Sunday with 29 more fatalities, while 2,256 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,88,940, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 823 were from the Jammu division and 1,433 were from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 350 new cases, followed by 339 in Jammu district and 190 in Ganderbal district, officials said. The number of active cases stands at 37,677, while 2,47,393 patients have recovered so far, officials said. The death toll due rose to 3,870 after 29 patients died in the past 24 hours, they added.

The administration issued a set of guidelines, which stated that

Salons, barber shops and liquor shops have been permitted to open on three days of the week except for the weekend, that is Saturday and Sunday

Restaurants have been permitted to operate on all days except the weekend for home delivery of orders

Stand-alone shops of all types and outdoor shopping complexes have also been given permission to open on an alternate day basis

Indoor shopping malls have been permitted to open only 25 per cent of the total shops

Canteens and eateries at bus stands, railways stations and airports can remain open all-day

All sportspersons have been allowed to resume their training on open grounds

Gyms, spas, swimming pools, cinemas, bars will remain closed until further orders

All schools and coaching centres will remain closed till June 15 this year

All universities and colleges will also remain closed till June 15 except for courses that require a physical presence

Outdoors bazaars and 'outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on an alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs

The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 25 for all other kinds of social religious gatherings, whether indoors or at outdoors venues

The existing guidelines and SOPs in place for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers travelers to Jammu and Kashmir shall be strictly enforced

Everyone will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigent test as prescribed by the protocol in use and may be subjected to quarantine if necessary as per protocol in use

