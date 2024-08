Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leaders Ram Madhav and G Kishan Reddy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday (August 20) appointed the party's former General Secretary Ram Madhav and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, with immediate effect.

The Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

