Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Drone again spotted hovering near Jammu Air Force Station, security agencies on alert

A drone was spotted near the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu on Wednesday night, keeping the security agencies and police on tenterhooks, news agency ANI reported. The personnel fired at the drone following which the unmanned aerial vehicle escaped.

Drones have been sighted in the Union Territory earlier as well since the drone attack at the IAF Station in Jammu last month. Earlier on Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired and repulsed a flying object along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the BSF, on the intervening night of July 13-14, a blinking red light was observed by own troops in Arnia sector at about 9.52 pm at height of 200 metres on own side. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light , due to which it returned back.

Last month, two explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The attack caused minor injuries to two IAF personnel. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investing the case.

Meanwhile, multiple agencies have been involved and all the airbases have been put on high alert to prevent any such possible attack by terrorists.

READ MORE: J&K: BSF troops spot blinking red light in Arnia sector; flying object repulsed

READ MORE: Drone sighted near International Border in Jammu's Arnia sector, fifth incident in a week

Latest India News