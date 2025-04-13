Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind demands withdrawal of Waqf Act, says 'no amendment should affect religious character' Wakf Amendment Act 2025: At the executive committee meeting, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind expressed deep concern over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The organization argued that the Act violates several provisions of the Indian Constitution, including Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300-A.

Wakf Amendment Act 2025: At the executive committee meeting, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind passed a resolution addressing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, raising significant objections and concerns. The proposal emphasised that the amendment not only violates several provisions of the Indian Constitution, specifically Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300-A, but also threatens the fundamental structure of Waqf. One of the most concerning elements of the amendment is the abolition of 'Waqf by User,' which could endanger the existence of religious places historically designated as Waqf. According to government reports, the number of such properties is more than four lakh.

The proposal also raises concerns about the inclusion of non-Muslim individuals, particularly from the majority community, in the Central Wakf Council and State Waqf Board. This move, the committee argues, constitutes a direct interference in religious matters and is a violation of Article 26 of the Indian Constitution. Such a law is seen as a representation of the dominance of the majority community, which the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind firmly opposes. They argue that this is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The executive committee further expressed its belief that the current government is undermining the spirit and foundational principles of the Indian Constitution. The committee views this as part of a coordinated and harmful attempt to marginalise the Muslim community, erase their religious identity, and reduce them to second-class citizens.

Maulana Mahmood Madani on Waqf Act

Addressing a press conference, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani said, "I want to highlight three things. First, the BJP and its allies have created the impression that the previous Act allowed them to do anything according to the old law. The previous Waqf Boards were established under a system where society had no involvement. The ruling party appointed individuals of their choice, specifically Muslims aligned with their interests. Unfortunately, it has now been falsely portrayed in the media that these people came from China and took over the land."

Madani emphasised that this issue was not about Waqf itself but rather a political maneuver aimed at undermining Muslims. He stated that the bill was not in the best interest of the country, the people, or Muslims, but rather served the interests of builders.

He expressed that the Muslim community had long decided to remain in India, but now decisions were being made by a specific ideological group that was trampling on the marginalised. He vowed to continue fighting for justice, no matter the sacrifice. He stressed that peaceful protest was their democratic right and warned that any violence would only weaken their cause.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind passed a resolution

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind demands that the Government of India immediately withdraw the Waqf Act of 2025. The government should recognise that Waqf is an integral part of Islamic law, derived from the Quran and Hadith, and is a religious act akin to other forms of worship.

No amendment should be accepted that compromises the religious nature of Waqf or its Shariah foundation. The spirit of any amendment should focus solely on administrative reforms, as seen in previous amendments.

It urges the government to refrain from interfering in Shariah matters and to enact laws that safeguard Waqf properties and ensure their restoration.

Additionally, the executive committee strongly condemns the misleading statements made by both the government and opposition parties regarding Waqf properties and the proposed amendments. In response to this false propaganda spread through the media, every effort will be made to present the truth to the nation.

It is also emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional and fundamental right, and no government has the authority to prevent it. The repression of peaceful protests, legal action against demonstrators, and the use of violence by the administration are deeply condemnable. At the same time, violence during protests is also disheartening. Those who resort to violence during protests ultimately weaken the movement to protect the Waqf.

This gathering appeals to all the believing brothers to pray to Allah as much as possible by avoiding all kinds of sins and evils.

Proposal related to Uniform Civil Code

After Uttarakhand, there are now reports emerging from other states about efforts at the government level regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is causing concern among people nationwide. The issue of UCC is not just a concern for Muslims but affects various social groups, communities, castes, and all sections of society.

In light of the objections concerning the Uniform Civil Code, this assembly of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind believes it is necessary to emphasise that interference in Shariat can only occur if Muslims themselves are not willing to follow it. "If Muslims are steadfast in implementing all the commands of Sharia in their daily lives, no law will have the power to prevent them from doing so. Therefore, all Muslims must remain resolute in upholding Islamic Sharia and also ensure complete justice for women in society according to Islamic teachings," it said.

Regarding bulldozers action

The executive committee of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind expressed its deep concern over the ongoing bulldozer actions carried out by various state governments across the country, which are in clear violation of the Supreme Court's directives.

The organisation recognises that such actions not only breach the rule of law but also erode the core principles of justice, equality, and democracy that form the foundation of the nation's democratic system. The use of bulldozers as a tool of punishment fosters fear and undermines public trust in state institutions, promoting arbitrary and vengeful actions.

It further urged both the central and state governments to ensure full adherence to constitutional principles and judicial orders in every administrative action, particularly those affecting the lives, livelihoods, and dignity of citizens.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind resolution against Israeli atrocities on Palestine

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has condemned the ongoing repressive actions by Israel in Gaza, describing them as war crimes and the massacre of innocent Palestinian people as a severe crime against humanity. The brutal killings of thousands of children, women, and civilians have been highlighted as deeply concerning, representing a symbol of the shameful indifference exhibited by influential global powers and international institutions.

It expressesed deep concern over Israel's actions, which, in violation of international laws and basic humanitarian principles, are not only imposing a complete blockade on Palestinian territories but also preventing the supply of food, medicine, and essential necessities in the war-torn areas. This is seen as an additional crime against humanity. Israel's aggression extends beyond civilians, with journalists, medical personnel, ambulances, schools, mosques, places of worship, universities, shelters, hospitals, and critical infrastructure such as water, electricity, telecommunications, and energy systems being targeted.

It also believes that the United States is complicit in these atrocities by continuously supporting the Israeli government at all levels. Additionally, the cold and ineffective response from many Islamic countries is seen as disappointing and condemnable.

In this situation, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind makes the following demands: