Jamia shooting: Netizens condemn firing

A gun-wielding man on Thursday opened fire at Delhi's Jamia area, injuring one student of the prestigious Jamia Millia University, in the view of Delhi Police and media. Several leaders from opposition parties condemned the incident on social media.

New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Jamia shooting: Opposition condemn open firing

A gun-wielding man on Thursday opened fire at Delhi's Jamia area, injuring one student of the prestigious Jamia Millia University, in the view of Delhi Police and media. Several leaders from opposition parties condemned the incident on social media. Many compared this incident to the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. 

Ayusha Renna, who became the face of Jamia anti-CAA protest, also took to her Twitter handle to condemn the act. 

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi hit out at Union Minister Anurag Thakur and claimed that he is responsible for the radicalisation of the youth.

Congress' core committee member Niraj Bhatia shared two pictures to refer to the incident with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

