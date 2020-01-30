Jamia shooting: Netizens condemn firing

Image Source : TWITTER Jamia shooting: Opposition condemn open firing

A gun-wielding man on Thursday opened fire at Delhi's Jamia area, injuring one student of the prestigious Jamia Millia University, in the view of Delhi Police and media. Several leaders from opposition parties condemned the incident on social media. Many compared this incident to the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi by Nathuram Godse.

Ayusha Renna, who became the face of Jamia anti-CAA protest, also took to her Twitter handle to condemn the act.

Anurag Thakur Rants 'Goli maroo '!

Bhakt Gopal fires on the rallying students.

The police stands still in the background.#DelhiPolice your inaction is louder than the shots fired #Shame #Jamia https://t.co/ICy6CQDlsU — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) January 30, 2020

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi hit out at Union Minister Anurag Thakur and claimed that he is responsible for the radicalisation of the youth.

Congress' core committee member Niraj Bhatia shared two pictures to refer to the incident with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.