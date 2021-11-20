Follow us on Image Source : PTI Technology strengthens democracies, has amazing impact on quality of governance: Jaishankar at Sydney Dialogue

Emphasising that technologies make an "amazing impact" on the quality of the governance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the technology platforms have "strengthened" democracies and are "hugely helpful".

"Through the entire COVID period, we were able to do financial transfers and even food support to literally hundreds of millions of people because of technology platforms. We vaccinated more than a billion people," said Jaishankar while speaking virtually at The Sydney Dialogue panel discussion on "Democracies and Global Technology Governance" on Friday.

"We can pull out for you literally region by region, block by block, village by village, maybe even street by the street, you will know who is vaccinated and when is their second shot due," he added.

Shedding light over that how the technology platforms have been helpful, he said, "What it (technology) has done, is it had absolutely amazing impact on the quality of governance."

"And I would say particularly in democracies, where it is very important that the credibility of the democracy is based on its ability to deliver good governance," he added.

Jaishankar emphasized that technology "is something that has been hugely helpful".

"So I do want to make the point that the technology platforms have actually strengthened democracies," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue

Latest India News