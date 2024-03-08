Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Election 2024

Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jaipur Rural is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Jaipur Rural seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh and Bansur. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been representing the Jaipur Rural constituency since 2014.

Jaipur Rural Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,52,542 voters in the Jaipur Rural constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,31,244 voters were male and 9,21,293 were female voters. 5 voters belonged to the third gender. 13,397 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jaipur Rural in 2019 was 9,056 (8,867 were men and 189 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Jaipur Rural constituency was 17,00,307. Out of this, 9,06,858 voters were male and 7,93,449 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 7,133 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jaipur Rural in 2014 was 3,532 (2,543 were men and 989 were women).

Jaipur Rural 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 3,93,171 votes. He was polled 8,20,132 votes with a vote share of 64.09%. He defeated Congress candidate Krishna Poonia who got 4,26,961 votes (33.37%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,76,693.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the seat for the first time. He was polled 6,32,930 votes with a vote share of 62.28%. Veteran Congress leader Dr CP Joshi got 3,00,034 votes (29.52%) and was the runner-up. Rathore defeated Joshi by a margin of 3,32,896 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,13,691. National People's Party (NPP) candidate Naveen Pilania came third with 31,617 votes (3.11%).

Jaipur Rural Past Winners

Lal Chand Kataria (Congress): 2009

Till 2008, the Jaipur Rural constituency was a part of the Jaipur constituency.

Girdhari Lal Bhargava (BJP): 2004

Girdhari Lal Bhargava (BJP): 1999

Girdhari Lal Bhargava (BJP): 1998

Girdhari Lal Bhargava (BJP): 1996

Girdhari Lal Bhargava (BJP): 1991

Girdhari Lal Bhargava (BJP): 1989

Nawal Kishore Sharma (Congress): 1984

Satish Chandra Agarwal (Janata Party): 1980

Satish Chandra Agarwal (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 9,351 voters (0.73%) opted for NOTA in the Jaipur Rural constituency. In 2014, 11,533 voters (1.13%) opted for NOTA in the Jaipur Rural constituency.

Jaipur Rural Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,76,693 or 65.39%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,13,691 or 59.62%.

Jaipur Rural Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Jaipur Rural constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Jaipur Rural.

Jaipur Rural Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,025 polling stations in the Jaipur Rural constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,844 polling stations in the Jaipur Rural constituency.