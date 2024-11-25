Jailed MP Engineer Rashid moves court, seeks interim bail to attend Parliament Session: 'With folded hands'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Engineer Rashid, MP from the Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla (middle)

Engineer Rashid, MP from the Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend the Parliament Session on Monday. Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response by November 27 on Rashid's plea.

'With folded hands': Engineer Rashid appeals to court

"I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail," Engineer Rashid, appearing virtually in court from Tihar Jail, said.

During the proceedings, the counsel for Rashid and the NIA jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it and not transfer it to another court. The court would further hear both sides on November 27.

'Raise voice for release of Engineer Rashid,' AIP appeals to MPs

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Saturday appealed to the Members of the Parliament to raise their voice for the release of fellow parliamentarian and party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

Addressing a press conference here, AIP vice president G N Shaheen said Rashid alias Engineer Rashid "was summoned to Delhi and detained under false and baseless charges" on August 5, 2019, the day Article 370 was abrogated.

"Despite being held in custody, he contested the parliamentary elections, won with a massive mandate and became the elected voice of the Baramulla constituency. However, since taking his oath as a Member of Parliament, he has not been allowed to attend even a single session of the Lok Sabha," Shaheen said.

He said the Baramulla constituency consists of 18 assembly segments and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's population, and from 2008 to 2018, Rashid "fearlessly served" his people, voicing their concerns and aspirations without compromise.