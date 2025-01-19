Jagjit Dallewal given medical aid, Centre to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Feb 14

Follow us on Image Source : X Jagjit Dallewal receives medical aid

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 54th day on Saturday, agreed to take medical aid, after the Centre announced to meet with protesting farmers. However, his indefinite fast will continue till a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is given. The Centre will hold a meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh.

Dallewal agreed to take medical aid after a delegation of officials from the Union agriculture ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met Dallewal and held a meeting with the representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

The Centre's delegation also urged Dallewal to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting. Farmer leader agreed and later pictures showing Dallewal taking medical aid with an intravenous drip were released by the farmers.

The proposed meeting will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration at Chandigarh at 5 pm on February 14. Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan spoke to reporters at the Khanauri protest site, and said a high-level delegation was sent by the Centre, keeping in mind the deteriorating health of Dallewal.

Ranjan also wrote a letter to Dallewal, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, it reads: "This is in continuation of the previous meeting with the leaders of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which was held on February 15, 2024 at Chandigarh. A meeting with the ministers of the government of India and the Punjab government regarding the demands of the farmers' unions has been convened on February 14, 2025 (5 pm) at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration Punjab (MGSIPA), Sector-26, Chandigarh. You are cordially invited to the meeting, please attend at the scheduled time. We hope that Dallewal will soon end his fast, recover and join the discussion."

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, have been staging a demonstration for the last 11 months at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points to press for their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for their crops.