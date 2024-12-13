Friday, December 13, 2024
     
  4. 'Have never undermined any MP,' says Jagdeep Dhankhar amid heated debate with Mallikarjun Kharge

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Both the veteran leaders were seen engaging in war-of-words over a confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 11:53 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 12:26 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Image Source : PTI Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated debate between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Mallikarjun Kharge with the Congress chief accusing him of undermining him as an MP. The former however rebuked the Congress chief and counter-accused him of insulting the chair.  

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "I am a farmer's son, I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You (opposition) have only one job 24 hours a day, why is a farmer's son sitting here...look what you are saying. I have tolerated a lot...you have the right to bring a motion but you are insulting the Constitution..."

To which, Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge replied, "You are encouraging the (BJP) members to speak against members of other parties... I am also the son of a farmer. I have faced more challenges than you... You are insulting our party leaders, you are insulting the Congress... We have not come here to listen to your praises, we have come here for discussion..."

The chairman at the end asked the Congress chief to come and meet him in his cabin and sort out the matter. 

