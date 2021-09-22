Follow us on Image Source : FILE Decomposed body, suspected to be of Territorial Army jawan, found in J&K's Kulgam

The decomposed body of a man, suspected to be that of a Territorial Army jawan kidnapped by militants last year, was recovered from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Police found the body, wrapped in a tarpaulin, in Mohammadpora in Kulgam.

Police suspect that the mortal remains might be of Territorial Army jawan Shakir Manzoor Wagay who was kidnapped by ultras on August 2 last year.

Police have taken the body for identification and other medical formalities, they said.

