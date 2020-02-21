Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner to accompany Donald Trump on India visit

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner will accompany the US President on his two-day visit to India on February 24 and February 25. Ivanka and Jared are advisers to the US President. The family will travel to Ahmedabad and then move to Agra, where they will visit the Taj Mahal. In 2017, Ivanka had visited Hyderabad.

Trump's wife Melania Trump is also part of the delegation, which includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Kushner was a key player in negotiations with Canada and Mexico to preserve a free-trade pact between the North American countries. He has led efforts to draft a Middle East peace plan.

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed that there will be 10 million people to greet him in Ahmedabad, on his arrival for his maiden visit to India.

The US president will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour India trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

Boosting counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, augmenting defence and trade ties and India's concerns over H1B visas are expected to figure in talks between Trump and Modi on February 25.