​ITI Berhampur showcases 64 'green' projects with Indo-German Initiative For Technical Education

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The exhibition features innovative projects like Solar Vehicle, Green Hydrogen generators, Solar Irrigation systems and Solar Automatic street light control systems.

To raise awareness about sustainable development goals, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur has showcased a captivating display of 64 'green' projects in collaboration with reputed Indo-German Initiative for Technical Education (IGnITE).

The exhibition features innovative projects like Solar Vehicle, Green Hydrogen generators, Solar Irrigation systems and Solar Automatic street light control systems. All these will contribute to Sustainable Development Goals SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

Apart from these, the Handmade lathe machine will contribute to SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), Press Fit Fuse will contribute to SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), Green Wall will contribute to SDG 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), Elephant from bottle scraps will contribute to SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production), etc. These are only a few examples, with many other projects representing diverse SDGs on display. Image Source : INDIA TVMany other projects representing diverse SDGs are on display.

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, ITI principal, said: "Our Waste to Wealth concept brilliantly merges skill development with responsible waste management practices."

He said, ITI takes a proactive stance in addressing the growing demand for a "green workforce" by equipping trainees with skills to breathe new life into waste materials generated during their training. This innovative approach empowers trainees to become not just skilled technicians, but also responsible stewards of the environment.