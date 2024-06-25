Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. ​ITI Berhampur showcases 64 'green' projects with Indo-German Initiative For Technical Education

​ITI Berhampur showcases 64 'green' projects with Indo-German Initiative For Technical Education

The exhibition features innovative projects like Solar Vehicle, Green Hydrogen generators, Solar Irrigation systems and Solar Automatic street light control systems. All these will contribute to Sustainable Development Goals SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 9:39 IST
The exhibition features innovative projects like Solar
Image Source : INDIA TV The exhibition features innovative projects like Solar Vehicle, Green Hydrogen generators, Solar Irrigation systems and Solar Automatic street light control systems.

To raise awareness about sustainable development goals, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur has showcased a captivating display of 64 'green' projects in collaboration with reputed Indo-German Initiative for Technical Education (IGnITE).

The exhibition features innovative projects like Solar Vehicle, Green Hydrogen generators, Solar Irrigation systems and Solar Automatic street light control systems. All these will contribute to Sustainable Development Goals SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). 

Apart from these, the Handmade lathe machine will contribute to SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), Press Fit Fuse will contribute to SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), Green Wall will contribute to SDG 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), Elephant from bottle scraps will contribute to SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production), etc. These are only a few examples, with many other projects representing diverse SDGs on display.India Tv - Many other projects representing diverse SDGs are on display.

Image Source : INDIA TVMany other projects representing diverse SDGs are on display.

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, ITI principal, said:  "Our Waste to Wealth concept brilliantly merges skill development with responsible waste management practices." 

He said, ITI takes a proactive stance in addressing the growing demand for a "green workforce" by equipping trainees with skills to breathe new life into waste materials generated during their training. This innovative approach empowers trainees to become not just skilled technicians, but also responsible stewards of the environment.

In 2015, the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals as a global roadmap to achieve a balanced and sustainable future for mankind by 2030. ITI Berhampur has been already implementing the 'Waste to Wealth' programme to arouse awareness among the general public towards preserving our environment.India Tv - TI Berhampur has been already implementing the 'Waste to Wealth' programme

Image Source : INDIA TVTI Berhampur has been already implementing the 'Waste to Wealth' programme

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement