Indian Railways runs record breaking 2.8 km long train called 'SheshNaag'

Indian Railways has broken another record by running a 2.8 km long train called the 'SheshNaag'. The train comprises of four empty BOXN rakes, powered by four sets of electric locomotives.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 10:32 IST
Indian Railways has broken another record by running a 2.8 km long train called the 'SheshNaag'. The train comprises of four empty BOXN rakes, powered by four sets of electric locomotives. 

"शेषनाग Running on Track: Boosting freight transportation, Railways has run 251 wagons with 4 trains combined together, totalling to 2.8 km, between Nagpur & Korba," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"The record 2.8 km long freight train was successfully operated by the Railways. This experiment of connecting 4 rakes to run on the long train named Sheshnag was successful. This allows more goods to be sent from one place to another at a time," the Railway Minister further added. 

In a tweet, Indian Railways said, "Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates  'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives 'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways."

On June 30, the Railway Ministry had run a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda’. The division has tweeted, "Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions."

