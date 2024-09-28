Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel after Hezbollah chief's death, moves to secure location

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday called on the Muslims of the world to unite against Israel and confront it after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrullah was killed by the Israeli strike. The death of Hezbollah chief marks a significant event in the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, amid the suspicion of an attack on Iran, Khamenei has moved to a secure location.

Two regional officers briefed by Tehran said that Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place. Reuters, based on sources, reported that Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut on Friday.

Nasrallah killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death. The group said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.” Nasrallah led the militant group for more than three decades. His death could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.

Israeli forces said the Hezbollah chief, who has been leading the Iran-backed group for 32 years, the military's Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday, a day after an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeting Hezbollah's headquarters.

Nasrallah's daughter also killed

The daughter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Zainab Nasrallah, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's suburbs on Friday. This came as Israel stepped up its airstrikes on Lebanon as a wave of air raids hit Beirut, unleashing attacks on the Iran-backed militant outfit Hezbollah’s headquarters that apparently targeted its head, Nasrallah