Health ministry writes to IPL chairperson, urging to ban tobacco, alcohol advertising The health ministry has urged the IPL and the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate ads, during the upcoming IPL season starting March 22.

​The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate ads, during the upcoming season starting March 22. In a letter to IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, director general of health services Atul Goel also sought a ban on the sale of tobacco and alcohol products at all affiliated events and sports facilities.

Players, commentators should not endorse such products, says ministry

The ministry has also urged the IPL and the cricket board to ensure that sportspersons and commentators do not directly or indirectly endorse products associated with tobacco or alcohol. “Cricketers are role models for youth. IPL, as the largest sporting platform in the country, has a social and moral responsibility to promote public health and support government health initiatives,” Goel said in the letter, dated March 5 and also addressed to the BCCI.

NCD burden cited, call for stricter regulation

The letter also highlighted India’s rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes and hypertension, which together account for over 70% of annual deaths in the country.

“Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. India ranks second in tobacco-related deaths globally, with nearly 14 lakh deaths every year. Alcohol remains the most commonly used psychoactive substance in India,” Goel said. He added that the IPL should strictly regulate tobacco and alcohol advertisements in line with existing health policies and laws.