Insulting others’ gods is not our culture: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks not to rake up Ram temple-like issues

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat condemned the raking up of issues in the name of religion and said that insulting other cultures or deities is unacceptable. Criticising the trend of raising disputes and relating it to Ayodhya's Ram temple, Bhagwat said, "Everyone should be able to practise their way of worshipping in this country."

He said that the Ram temple was a matter of faith and Hindus had felt the necessity to build it, however, raising issues about new sites out of 'hate and enmity' is unacceptable.

Speaking in Pune as a part of a lecture series on the theme 'Vishwaguru Bharat', Bhagwat's remarks came in the backdrop of new controversies surrounding the origins of places of worship including Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district and Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

"India should set an example of how different faiths and ideologies can live together in harmony," Bhagwat said.