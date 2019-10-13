Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
INS Sahyadri, INS Kiltan to help people in Hagibis-hit Japan: Indian Navy

The Navy has pressed two of its ships into service to provide assistance to typhoon-battered Japan, it said on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2019 18:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

The Navy has deployed INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to render assistance to Japan.

"As Japan battles the devastation and damage from #Typhoon #Hagibis. #IndianNavy ships #INSSahyadri & #INSKiltan mission deployed in the area are ready to render assistance as requested. @PMOIndia @IndianEmbTokyo @SpokespersonMoD," the Navy said in a tweet.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and causing floods. Nearly 26 people have been killed and hundreds injured due to the destruction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths due to the cyclone on Sunday.

 
 
 

