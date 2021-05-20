Image Source : NAVY INS Rajput, the first destroyer of Indian Navy, to be decommissioned after 41 years of service

Having served for 41 years, INS Rajput, the first destroyer of the Indian Navy, will be decomissioned on Friday, May 21. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony will be a low-key event attended only by in-station officers and sailors with strict observance of COVID protocols.

It was May 4, 1980, when INS Rajput, the lead ship of the Kashin-class destroyers built by the erstwhile USSR, was commissioned. It has rendered yeoman service to the Navy for over 41 years, a statement read.

INS Rajput was constructed in the 61 Communards Shipyard in Nikolaev (present-day Ukraine) under her original Russian name ‘Nadezhny’ meaning ‘Hope’. The keel of the ship was laid on September 11, 1976, and she was launched on September 17, 1977. The ship was commissioned as INS Rajput on 04 May 1980 at Poti, Georgia by IK Gujral, the Ambassador of India to USSR with Capt Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as her first Commanding Officer. Over her four decades of glorious service to the nation, the ship has the distinction of serving in both Western and Eastern Fleets.

The ship has participated in several operations aimed at keeping the nation secure. Some of these include Operation Aman off Sri Lanka to assist IPKF, Operation Pawan for patrolling duties off the coast of Sri Lanka, Operation Cactus to resolve hostage situation off the Maldives, and Operation Crowsnest off Lakshadweep. In addition, the ship participated in numerous bilateral and multi-national exercises. The ship was also the first Indian Naval Ship to be affiliated with an Indian Army regiment – the Rajput Regiment.

In her glorious 41 years, the ship had 31 Commanding Officers at her helm with the last CO taking charge of the ship on 14 Aug 2019. As the sun sets on 21 May 21, the Naval Ensign and the Commissioning Pennant will be hauled down for the last time onboard INS Rajput, symbolising the decommissioning.

