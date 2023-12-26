INS Imphal, stealth guided missile destroyer, commissioned into Navy. All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The crest of Imphal (Yard 12706), Indian Navys guided missile stealth destroyers.

Stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal, India's first warship named after the capital of the northeastern state Manipur, has been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The warship, which has the ability to fire extended range supersonic BrahMos missile, was commissioned in the Navy in Mumbai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar were present at the event that marked the formal induction into the Navy of the third of four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by defence PSU Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, "The induction of 'INS Imphal' into the Indian Navy shows India's self-reliance in the defence sector. This reflects the commitment of MDL and Navy towards national security, and the hard work, and dedication of all stakeholders involved in its creation. I truly believe that the commissioning of INS Imphal will strengthen the Indian Navy."

INS Imphal is the first warship to have been named after a city from the northeast, said Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command.

It was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after completing a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas: Rajnath Singh

Latest India News