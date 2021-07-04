Sunday, July 04, 2021
     
Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained

The Odisha government on Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers beforecommencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women.

Bhubaneswar Published on: July 04, 2021 7:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

"We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly," Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others,

After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said.

