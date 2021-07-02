Friday, July 02, 2021
     
Now, pregnant women too can get Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Ministry has accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2021 18:16 IST
Earlier, pregnant women were not allowed to get vaccination
Image Source : PTI

Earlier, pregnant women were not allowed to get vaccination

The Union Health Ministry on Friday accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and approved the vaccination of pregnant women against Covid-19.

Pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest vaccination centre to get themselves vaccinated, says the Ministry.

Health Ministry further added, "The operational Guideline for vaccinating pregnant women, Counselling Kit for Medical Officers and FLWs, and IEC material for the public has been shared with States/UTs for its implementation."

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava had earlier said that Covid-19 vaccine should be given to pregnant women as it is useful for them.

“We have noted a decline of 13% in COVID19 cases as compared to the last week. On average, we are reporting 46,000 cases (daily) in the country,” Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

