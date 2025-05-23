'India's water will serve Indians, not Pakistan', Shivraj Chouhan lashes out at Pak-sponsored terrorism Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended India’s stance on national security and agriculture, asserting Indus waters will benefit Indian farmers, not Pakistan, and criticised Rahul Gandhi for remarks he deemed anti-national.

New Delhi:

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a candid interaction on Friday, spoke extensively on Operation Sindoor, national security, and India’s preparedness in the face of rising tensions with Pakistan. During his remarks, Chouhan took sharp jabs at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making "childish statements" that run counter to national interests.

"Rahul Gandhi is making immature remarks that go against the nation," Chouhan said. "Whoever is advising him seems to be working to dismantle what remains of the Congress party."

Addressing questions on the Indus Waters Treaty amid heightened cross-border tensions, the minister said, “As long as Pakistan continues to promote terrorism, water from the Indus will not flow to them. That water will be used for the benefit of our farmers. Our resources are for our people.”

When asked about India's preparedness in the event of a war-like situation, Chouhan expressed full confidence in the country’s capabilities. “India is fully prepared to tackle any challenge. This year has seen record agricultural production, and India is on track to not just meet its own needs but become a global food basket,” he stated.

Modi is not one to bow to pressure

Responding to claims by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan under pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Chouhan strongly defended the Prime Minister.

“Narendra Modi is made of different mettle,” he said. “He is not someone who succumbs to external pressure. Every moment of his life is dedicated to the nation. At a time of crisis, Rahul Gandhi appears to echo the sentiments of Pakistan. The whole country is stunned by his statements.”

He further advised Rahul Gandhi to take lessons in national leadership from former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Developed India, prosperous farmers our goal

On the agricultural front, the minister highlighted the achievements of the Modi government. “While PM Modi has set the vision for a developed India, the agriculture ministry is focused on ensuring prosperous farmers,” Chouhan noted. “This year, India recorded historic yields in wheat, rice, and maize. But we are not stopping here. Our goal is higher production, improved nutrition, and maintaining soil fertility.”

Chouhan emphasised that the government is working on boosting not only quantity but also the nutritional quality of crops, all while ensuring sustainable farming practices.

As India navigates complex geopolitical dynamics and domestic challenges, the minister’s statements underscore the government’s dual focus on national security and agricultural prosperity.