Indian Navy to induct second anti-submarine warfare ship 'Androth' on October 6 | All you need to know 'Androth' is an indigenous state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). It has been built by Kolkata's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).

New Delhi:

In a major boost to the country's naval power, the Indian Navy will commission its second anti-submarine warfare ship 'Androth' on Monday. The commissioning ceremony will take place at the Naval Dockyard in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and will be presided by Eastern Naval Command's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

What we know about 'Androth'?

'Androth' is an indigenous state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). It has been built by Kolkata's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). According to the government, 'Androth' is a testament to its vision of aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) and a "shining symbol of India’s growing maritime self-reliance".

The ship, with 77 m length, will one of Indian Navy's largest warships that is propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination. It is also equipped with lightweight torpedoes, Indigenous ASW rockets, and advanced shallow water SONAR that will help it detect submarine effectively and neutralise them.

Apart from this, the anti-submarine warfare ship can also conduct maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal defence missions, as per the government, which says that Androth's commissioning will strengthen the country's maritime security architecture.

"The ship will not only augment the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities but also reaffirm the nation’s resolve to design, develop, and build world-class warships through indigenous efforts," the government said in a release.

'Androth', significance of its name

'Androth' has been named after the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep. According to the government, the name holds strategic and symbolic significance, "underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories".

INS Arnala, India's first anti-submarine warfare ship

The INS Arnala was India's first anti-submarine warfare ship. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in June at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam in presence of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan. INS Arnala is also equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions and low-intensity maritime operations.