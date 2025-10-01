Indian Navy's mini sub rescues 'stranded' submarine crew in South China Sea | WATCH Tiger X completed successful dockings with submarines from South Korea and Singapore in the South China Sea. The drill also featured the operational debut of India's newly commissioned Diving Support Vessel, INS Nistar.

The Indian Navy successfully deployed its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Tiger X during the multinational submarine rescue exercise XPR-25, hosted by the Singapore Navy. Marking the system’s first-ever operation beyond the Indian Ocean Region, Tiger X completed successful dockings with submarines from South Korea and Singapore in the South China Sea. The drill also featured the operational debut of India's newly commissioned Diving Support Vessel, INS Nistar.

Exercise XPR-25 brought together over 40 navies, with a focus on enhancing global cooperation in submarine rescue. The exercise was split into two phases shore-based training (Sept 15–20) and sea-based operations (Sept 21–25) in waters off Singapore. Three dedicated submarine rescue units participated in the sea phase, each operating from their respective mother ships: Singapore’s MV Swift Rescue, Japan’s JS Chiyoda, and India’s INS Nistar.

Tiger X docks with South Korean and Singaporean Submarines

On September 23, Tiger X, India’s advanced mini-submarine designed for deep-sea rescue, made its maiden dive outside Indian waters. During the operation, it successfully docked with South Korea’s Shin Dol-Seok submarine and Singapore’s RSS Invincible, simulating rescue of personnel from a "disabled submarine" (DISSUB) scenario.

This marked the first time an Indian DSRV system executed live matings with foreign submarines, a key milestone in India's expanding naval interoperability and disaster response preparedness. India operates two DSRVs built by UK-based James Fisher Defence under a £193 million contract signed in 2016. These systems are capable of operating at depths over 650 meters, and come with Transfer Under Pressure (TUP) systems to safely move submarine crew from pressurised environments without risking decompression sickness.

This is critical for real-world rescue missions, where safely transferring survivors is as important as reaching them.

INS Nistar makes operational debut

The exercise also saw the first deployment of INS Nistar, India’s indigenously-built Diving Support Vessel (DSV). Designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Nistar was commissioned on July 18, 2025, and assigned to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. With an endurance of 60+ days, a 15-tonne subsea crane, diving bells, ROVs, and hyperbaric life support, Nistar is built to serve as a mothership for DSRV operations. The vessel also features a flight deck for helicopter operations, making it a full-spectrum undersea rescue platform.