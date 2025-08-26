All about INS Himgiri, INS Udaygiri: India's indigenous stealth frigates set for commissioning today INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri launch: In a landmark moment, the Navy will commission two indigenously-built stealth frigates to its fleet today at the Visakhapatnam Naval Base, namely the INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri. Read on to know all about these warships.

Visakhapatnam:

In another step towards boosting India's indigenous defence might, the Indian Navy is set to commission two advanced Nilgiri-class stealth guided-missile frigates on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Defence, the indigenously built INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, developed under Project 17A, will be commissioned simultaneously on August 26 at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard at 2.45 pm. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the ceremony.

About INS Udaygiri

Constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, INS Udaygiri is the second ship of the Project 17A series and the 100th vessel designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

Named after the Udaygiri mountain range in Andhra Pradesh, this is the second naval ship to bear the name, the first having served from 1976 to 2007.

Udaygiri was laid down in December 2017, re-launched in May 2022, and delivered in July 2025, an impressive completion time of just 37 months.

INS Udaygiri key features

Displacement: About 6,700 tonnes

Advanced stealth design to minimise radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures

Propulsion: Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) system with diesel engines and gas turbines

Armament: BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles, Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm main gun, Close-In Weapon Systems, and advanced anti-submarine warfare weapons

Indigenous content: Around 75 per cent, including an Integrated Platform Management System and advanced locally sourced sensors and weapons

The project engaged over 200 MSMEs, generated nearly 4,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs, and stands as a milestone for the Make in India initiative.

About INS Himgiri

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, INS Himgiri is the first Project 17A frigate constructed at the yard. It continues the legacy of the original INS Himgiri, which served from 1974 to 2005.

The new vessel was launched in December 2020 and delivered in July 2025, with around 75 per cent indigenous content.

INS Hmgiri key features

Displacement: About 6,670 tonnes

Length: 149 metres

Enhanced stealth features to reduce radar and infrared signatures

Propulsion: CODOG system enabling speeds over 28 knots and extended endurance for blue-water missions

Armament: BrahMos missiles, Barak 8 air defence system, Close-In Weapon Systems, anti-submarine rocket launchers, torpedo tubes, and advanced electronic warfare systems

Aviation capabilities: Flight deck and hangar for MH-60 Romeo, ALH Dhruv Mk-III, and Sea King helicopters, enhancing reconnaissance, anti-submarine, and search-and-rescue roles

What is a stealth frigate?

A stealth frigate is a modern warship engineered with stealth technology to minimise detectability by enemy sensors, including radar, infrared, and acoustic systems. It features specially designed hulls, low-observable materials, and controlled emissions to reduce radar cross-section, heat signature, and noise, making it significantly harder to detect, track, and target in combat.

Strategic boost for the Navy

The induction of these two multi-role frigates will significantly enhance India’s naval capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Both ships are equipped for anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare and will be pivotal in countering conventional and non-conventional maritime threats.

The Defence Ministry stated that this commissioning highlights India’s fast-paced naval modernisation and its growing ability to deliver advanced warships from multiple domestic shipyards.