Indian Navy test fires missile from INS Surat amid tension with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

The Indian Navy announced on Thursday that its newest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, has successfully intercepted and destroyed a fast, low-flying missile target skimming the sea surface. The successful test marks another significant step forward in enhancing India’s defence capabilities.

The test follows closely on the heels of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people and is seen as stern message to Pakistan, whose ISI and army reportedly hatched the conspiracy of the massacre.

It also comes at a time when Pakistan has issued a maritime advisory indicating plans to conduct a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between 24 and 25 April.

Sharing a video of the test launch, the Indian Navy said the latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.

PM Modi's warning to terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a strong message in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, vowing that those responsible would be pursued “to the ends of the earth” and held accountable. In his first public address since the 22 April attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people—most of them tourists—Modi asserted that India's resolve against terrorism remains unshaken.

Speaking from Bihar, the Prime Minister began his remarks in English, stating, “Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world—India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished.”

He went on to assure the nation that justice will be served. “Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is united in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity stands with us. I thank the people and leaders of various countries who have expressed their solidarity during these difficult times.”

Though he refrained from directly naming Pakistan, Modi sent a clear message to those behind the attack. “To the terrorists who carried out the attack, and to those who conspired behind the scenes—I want to state clearly: you will be punished, and in ways beyond your imagination. That punishment will certainly come.”