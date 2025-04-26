Indian groom, 'baraat' stuck at Attari-Wagah border as government announced shutdown: 'Very dissapointed' The repercussions of the Pahalgam terror attack affected Rajasthan's Shaitan Singh 'personally' as he was going to get married to a woman from Pakistan’s Sindh province, but as the borders were shut, he and his 'baraat' got stuck.

New Delhi:

Shaitan Singh, a resident of Indroi village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, has been eagerly awaiting his wedding day for four years. Engaged to Kesar Kanwar from Pakistan’s Sindh province, the couple had finally planned to tie the knot on April 30 in Amarkot city, Pakistan. But just days before the ceremony, geopolitical tensions brought their long-anticipated plans to a halt.

Singh and his family had been granted visas on February 18 after years of persistent efforts. With his wedding attire ready and the family’s hopes high, the groom, accompanied by his father, brother, and wedding procession, left for the Attari border on Tuesday. However, by the time they reached, news came that the Indian government had ordered an immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah border.

This move came in the wake of the tragic April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including many tourists. In response, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and implemented a series of measures, including suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals and halting the Indus Water Treaty. Among these steps was the shutdown of the crucial Attari land-transit point.

“We’ve waited a long time for this day,” Singh said with visible disappointment. His cousin, Surendra Singh, echoed the family’s dismay: “Our relatives from Pakistan who had come here had to return. We are very disappointed. Terror attacks cause a lot of damage—not just politically, but personally.”

The wedding, a union deeply rooted in tradition, was arranged through community ties within the Sodha Rajput community, which spans both sides of the border. Cross-border marriages are common in this group, helping to preserve shared cultural heritage despite national divisions.

Singh, who works in the finance sector, is one of many Indians with family connections in Pakistan. His visa remains valid until May 12, offering a faint glimmer of hope that the wedding could still take place if the border reopens soon.

“Whatever the terrorists did was wrong,” Singh said quietly. “The wedding has been interrupted. What can we do? It’s a matter of borders now.”

For now, both families wait in hope—caught between love, tradition, and the tense realities of international conflict

(PTI inputs)