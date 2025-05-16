Indian Coast Guard rescues six crew members after cargo vessel sinks off Mangalore coast The rescued crew members identified as Ismail Shareef, Alemun Ahmed Bhai Ghavda, Kakal Suleman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail Mepani, and Azmal abandoned the sinking vessel and managed to embark on a small dinghy before being spotted.

New Delhi:

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued six crew members of the cargo vessel MSV SALAMATH, which sank in the early hours of Wednesday (May 14), approximately 60-70 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore. At around 12:15 pm on May 14, ICG received a distress alert from MT Epic Susui, a transiting vessel, reporting the sighting of a small boat adrift with six survivors onboard, approximately 52 nautical miles off the coast of Surathkal, Karnataka.

ICG Ship Vikram, which was on routine patrol in the area, was immediately diverted to the location. The Coast Guard team swiftly located and safely recovered all six survivors from the dinghy. Preliminary reports indicate that MSV SALAMATH, which departed Mangalore Port on 12 May, en route to Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep, began flooding at around 05:30 am on May 14, leading to its eventual sinking. The vessel was carrying a mixed cargo of cement and construction materials. However, the exact cause of flooding is yet to be ascertained.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members of the cargo vessel MSV SALAMATH.

The rescued crew members identified as Ismail Shareef, Alemun Ahmed Bhai Ghavda, Kakal Suleman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail Mepani, and Azmal abandoned the sinking vessel and managed to embark on a small dinghy before being spotted.

Following their successful rescue, the survivors were administered first aid and transported safely to New Mangalore Port, where they arrived on May 15. Local authorities will be conducting further interviews with the rescued crew to ascertain the circumstances leading to the vessel's sinking.

