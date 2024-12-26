Indian Coast Guard rescues nine crew members from sunken vessel MSV Taj Dhare Haram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICGS Shoor proceeded at maximum speed to the probable location of the sinking vessel.

In a remarkable display of prompt and coordinated action, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully rescued nine crew members from the sunken Indian vessel MSV Taj Dhare Haram in the North Arabian Sea.

This daring humanitarian search and rescue mission carried out under challenging sea conditions, involved close collaboration between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of Mumbai, India, and Karachi, Pakistan.

The mechanized sailing vessel (dhow) MSV Taj Dhare Haram, which had departed from Mundra and was enroute to Socotra, Yemen, reportedly sank on 26 December 2024, due to rough seas and onboard flooding.

The distress call was detected by an ICG Dornier aircraft that was conducting surveillance, which immediately alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai and the ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. In response, the ICGS Shoor, who was on forward area patrol, was promptly diverted to the reported location to assist.

Additionally, MRCC Pakistan was contacted to notify mariners in the area of the emergency. ICGS Shoor proceeded at maximum speed to the probable location of the sinking vessel and conducted an extensive search operation.

The nine crew members, who had abandoned the MSV Taj Dhare Haram and taken refuge in a small liferaft, were located and rescued approximately 311 km west of Porbandar, within Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region, around 1600 hrs on 26 Dec 2024.

The distressed vessel reportedly sank shortly after the rescue operation was completed. The rescued crew members were examined by the medical team onboard ICGS Shoor and are reported to be in good health. They are being brought to Porbandar Harbour, Gujarat.