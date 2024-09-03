Indian Coast Guard's ALH helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, 3 crew members missing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) helicopter with four crews onboard, during an operation, reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast on Monday night, said officials. As per the Coast Guard, one crew member was recovered and the search for the remaining three crew is in progress.

The Coast Guard said the incident took place while the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. The Coast Guard has launched a large-scale search operation, deploying four ships and two aircraft to aid in the efforts. Aircraft wreckage has been located.

“Indian Coast Guard ALH, which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat, was launched around 2300 hrs on 02 Sep 24 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew on board Indian flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, about 45 km from Porbandar, in response to a request received from the master of the vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"ICG ALH helicopter with 4 aircrews onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea. One crew has been recovered and the search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located. The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. Presently, ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation," it added.

This comes after an Air Force's MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near the Uttarlai IAF airbase area in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday night. A video of the fighter jet surfaced in which MiG-29 was seen burning in fire. The incident took place near Mangala Processing Terminal MPT Road, Dhani in Alanio. After the accident, Nagana Police officials reached the spot.

According to the information, the pilot was safe. Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said, "The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area." He said no loss of life has been reported so far.

MiG-29 took off from the landing zone but crashed due to a technical fault. Fortunately, the pilot Pilot ejected safely, but the plane was destroyed completely. A court of inquiry has been ordered after this incident.

