To fight Pakistan's Propaganda on WhatsApp, Indian Army advises you to do this

To fight Pakistani Propaganda on WhatsApp, Indian Army advises you to do this

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is busy spreading fake news related to India and target defence personnel on social media for gathering information sow seeds of discord among security forces and fuel hatred among citizens in India. But now to fight Pakistani Propaganda against defence personnel on WhatsApp, Indian Army has issued an advisory.

Recently, Pakistani intelligence operative automatically added an Indian Army officer to a Whatsapp group after which the force issued an advisory to its personnel to change their WhatsApp settings.

Indian Army issues advisory to personnel to change Whatsapp settings to avoid being added to Whatsapp groups by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. Advisory issued after an Army person was added to a Whatsapp group automatically by a suspected Pakistani number. pic.twitter.com/NPGrrhIRAQ — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

A case has come to notice that an Army person was automatically added to a WhatsApp group by a suspected Pakistani number +9230332569307. The individual showed his presence of mind and exited the group after taking its screenshot," the Army advisory issued on November 11 said.

In the advisory, the Army also said that it was clear that the Pakistani intelligence operatives are targeting Army personnel and their families have also been targeted in the past in social media chat applications such as WhatsApp.

"The above incident can be prevented and unwanted addition to any unauthorised or undesirable groups without consent can be stopped by changing the settings," the advisory said.

Army suggested that officers and their families should change settings of their WhatsApp chats where they can be added to groups only by those people who are present in their contact list.

For it first of all your WhatsApp app update. It open and in this step follow.

Account > Privacy > Groups Subsequently, you will find three options which Nobody, My Contacts And Everyone Include. Of these, if you Nobody Select the option of Do you have any group in the Add will not prevent. While if you want just the same people you Group in the Add to your contact list if you are My Contacts The option would choose.