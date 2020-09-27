Image Source : ANI WATCH: Indian Army deploys tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles which can operate at -40°C

Engaged in a conflict with China for almost five months, the Indian Army's armoured regiments are ready to take on the Chinese Army at altitudes of over 14,500 feet in the area which is the world's highest battlefield for tanks and infantry combat vehicles along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army has strengthened its preparations in the area to fight the extremely harsh winters by building new shelters and prefabricated structures for the soldiers.

The Centre on Sunday released a video of Indian Army tanks and armoured personnel carriers in forward locations in eastern Ladakh, amid the ongoing border stand-off with China.

T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles, which can operate at at temperatures upto a minus 40 degree celsius can be seen in the video. The tank formation is near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. These tanks have the capacity to destroy the enemies in a matter of seconds.

The Eastern Ladakh area witnesses the harshest winters where temperatures normally dip to minus 35 degrees in the night during winters coupled with high-speed freezing winds.

"The Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of the Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. The maintenance of the tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain. To ensure crew and equipment readiness, adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine," Major General Arvind Kapoor told news agency ANI near a tank exercising area.

The Indian armoured regiments have the capability to reach the LAC within minutes if they are required there and did so recently, when the Chinese activated their tanks after the August 29-30 incidents when India occupied several heights near the southern bank of Pangong lake.

