Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders congratulate India on scripting historic ICC Champion's Trophy win The congratulatory wishes poured in for the Indian team after they defeated New Zealand in the finals to win the ICC Champion's Trophy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's cricket team on winning the ICC Champion's Trophy 2025 by defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dubai. Taking to X, he said, "A victory that scripts history. Congratulations to Team India on clinching a stunning victory in the ICC Champion's Trophy 2025."

He added, "Your fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud, setting a new benchmark for cricketing excellence. May you always come off with flying colors."

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the team on winning the ICT 2025. Taking to X, he called it a smashing victory. Gandhi said, "Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride."

"Team India’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions!" he added.

Sports minister says 'Dandiya Time'

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the Indian team. Taking to X, he said, "Hoisted the tricolour. Congratulations to the champions of India for a brilliant, tremendous win." In a separate post, he also shared the visuals of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing Dandiya with stumps. He shared it with the caption, "Dandiya Time."

Nadda congratulates Team India

BJP national president and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also extended greetings to the team for their historic claim to the trophy after 12 years. He said, "Champion of Champions. My heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Men's Cricket Team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by defeating New Zealand in the finals."

He added, "This victory speaks volumes about the team's determination and never give up attitude. Each player gave their best, and this is a win that will be remembered for years to come. The whole nation is celebrating today, and I’m sending my best wishes to the team for continued success."

Kharge praises Rohit Sharma and team

Congress president M