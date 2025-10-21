India upgrades it technical mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy with immediate effect The decision follows a high‑level visit by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi.

New Delhi:

India has elevated its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan by upgrading its “Technical Mission” in Kabul to the status of a full Embassy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. The decision follows a high‑level visit by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi.

“In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect,” the MEA said.

“The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society,” the MEA added in its statement.

What’s changing in India-Afghanistan relations

India’s Technical Mission in Kabul will now be formally known as the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. The change marks a major upgrade in status amid India’s efforts to bolster its presence in Kabul despite the Taliban regime’s international isolation.

According to the MEA, the upgrade “underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement … in all spheres of mutual interest” including development, humanitarian aid and capacity‑building. India’s move comes days after the first high‑level meeting since 2021 between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, Jaishankar affirmed India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also highlighting cooperation in trade, health and education.

What India hopes to achieve?

By upgrading its diplomatic mission, India aims to: