India TV 'She' Conclave: 'Be confident, believe in yourself' MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal's message to women

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and MP Harsimrat Kaur said that according to her women are equivalent to power. She said that there are not many women in decision-making positions or in politics but there should be. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the political landscape in our country needs more women representation. Talking about women rights, she said that there is always a bias against women but they should fight for their rights. She said that she always had to compete with her brothers in childhood for her rights.

Talking about representation of women in politics, she said that it is very much needed for young women to come into politics. The Bathinda MP said, "For me, Nari (woman) means power. For girls, birth itself is a challenge. The name of woman is a challenge and we are born with this challenge. Many attempts have been made to suppress us but women have progressed a lot. In today's era, women have progressed but the attitude of people regarding them, which should have changed, has not changed. How will there be change if women do not come to power?"

Women should not be stopped to move forward: Kaur

On the question of discrimination between boys and girls, Harsimrat Kaur said, that whatever work a boy does, a girl can also do it. Sharing her story, she further said, "Even my education was stopped in childhood. At that time I had made a deal with my father that you wanted me to join IFS but you stopped my studies and are making me do a course in textile designing but now at least do this much so that I can work after this."

"After this, when I wanted to work, there used to be fights in the house. But my father is very religious and we had a Guruji, he said that girls should work and they should move forward. After this my life changed," she added.

Women in politics: Trolls, Pressure and more

Talking about dressing a certain way when in politics, she said that once her photo got clicked when she was in London dropping her daughter at college and it got shared and people in Punjab called her and scorned her for her attire and told her that she dresses one way in the country but differently outside.

“Women are soft targets for trolling but I look at that also in a positive angle that someone is getting employment to troll me," she said.