India TV Poll Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari blamed Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the violence during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally and demanded her resignation over the protests in the state. Suvendu also demanded President’s rule in West Bengal in the wake of the recent developments over Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

He said, "Mamata Banerjee is responsible for the violence caused during the protests called by the students. He also stated that the President’s rule must be imposed to restore the law and order situation in the state."

The development comes as fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' on Tuesday (August 27).

As the protests turned violent, police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash. A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Should President's Rule be imposed in Bengal?

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Poll Result: Should President's Rule be imposed in West Bengal?

India TV also conducted an opinion poll on whether the President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal where as many as 18,781 people participated. While 87 per cent think that the President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal, 10 per cent are of the view that the President's Rule should not be imposed in Bengal. 3 per cent of people were undecided.