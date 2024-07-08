India TV Poll results: Public opinion on FIR against Narayan Sakar Hari in Hathras Incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hathras: People at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a Satsang (religious congregation), in the Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district.

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people lost their lives on July 2, public opinion has been sought regarding the accountability of Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Baba Bhole or Surajpal. While the state authorities have directed strict actions against the accused, no FIR has been registered against Narayan Sakar Hari. India TV conducted a poll to gauge public sentiment on this issue, revealing surprising results.

Poll options

India TV asked the public on social media whether an FIR should be registered against Narayan Sakar Hari following the Hathras incident. The poll offered three options: 'Yes', 'No', and 'Can't Say'. The public responded overwhelmingly in favour of accountability.

Poll participation and results

A total of 2,344 people participated in the poll. Of these, 73.5% believed that an FIR should be registered against Narayan Sakar Hari for his role in the Hathras incident. Meanwhile, 24.5% of respondents chose 'No', and only 2% were undecided, selecting 'Can't Say'.

Clear public verdict

The poll results indicate a strong public demand for legal action against Narayan Sakar Hari in connection with the Hathras tragedy. The significant majority supporting an FIR highlights the public's desire for accountability and justice.