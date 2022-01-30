India TV Opinion Poll: Pramod Sawant is top choice as Goa CM, Digambar Kamat on second spot

India TV UP Opinion Poll: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has emerged as the top choice for the Chief Minister's post in an Opinion Poll conducted by India TV-Ground Zero ahead of the crucial 2022 assembly elections in Goa.

A whopping 27 per cent of the participants said that they want to see Pramod Sawant as the CM after the polls. India TV's Opinion Polls data showed that Congress leader and former CM Digambar Kamat was at the second position with 31.51 per cent.

The incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant filed his nomination papers on January 27 from the Sanquelim constituency in North Goa for the February 14 Assembly polls.

According to the India TV-Ground Zero opinion poll for Goa. Congress is likely to emege as the single largest party in the state. The opinion poll on Sunday predicted 17-21 seats for the grand old party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 14-18 seats, TMC-MGP likely to win 2-4 seats, AAP 0-2, while others may 1 seat in total. In terms of vote share, BJP may get a 35%, Congress may get around 31%, TMC-MGP may bag 12%, AAP 10%, and others may get around 12%.

Also Read | India TV Opinion Poll: Congress likely to upset BJP's plans for retaining power in Goa

Also Read | 'Goa is just 'vacation spot' for Gandhi family': Amit Shah's dig at Congress

Latest India News