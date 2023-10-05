Jagan Reddy's YSRCP loses ground in Andhra, Naidu's TDP gains 7 seats: India TV-CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV CNX Poll survey

India TV CNX survey: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2023, political parties are engaged in luring votes. With campaigns, rallies and road shows, parties like BJP, Congress, AAP and more have sounded the bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in five key states and for the general elections too. The 2024 elections are expected to have a lot of ups and downs amid a battle between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition's alliance INDIA. However, it will be a challenging game for both BJP and Congress as they will be fighting against Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in Andhra Pradesh, the state which is considered their home ground. Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in the vote percentage and as per the opinion poll conducted by India TV, Both BJP and Congress are expected to score a duck in the state.

India TV-CNX was conducted to gauge the mood of the people. According to the poll, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to get 46 per cent of votes in the state. Meanwhile, TDP is expected to get 42 per cent. Clearly, it can be understood that the Jagan Reddy-led party will amass a good percentage of votes. The poll indicated that the Narendra Modi-led BJP will secure the third spot with just 2 per cent of votes. Congress will be seen in a bad phase also as it is expected to get just 2 per cent of votes.

The poll predicted 15 Lok Sabha seats for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is expected to win 10 seats. It seems that YSRCP will lose ground in the state because, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it won a total of 22 seats. With this, TDP seems to be in a better state as it will amass 10 seats unlike the 2019 elections, where, it had just won three seats. YSRCP is all set to lose 7 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and TDP is likely to gain 7 seats in 2024. The elections are expected to take an interesting turn as both BJP and Congress are predicted to score a duck in Andhra Pradesh.

