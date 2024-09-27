Chunav Manch: Arvind Kejriwal will emerge as kingmaker in Haryana, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP MP Sanjay Singh at India TV Chunav Manch

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh today said former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will emerge as the "Kingmaker in Haryana, with remote and 'satta ki chaabi' (key to power) in his hand after the Assembly elections." Singh said, "BJP is on its way out in Haryana, but no new government will be formed without the support of Aam Aadmi Party."

Replying to questions at the daylong India TV conclave Chunav Manch here, Sanjay Singh said, "Our talks with Congress did not yield results. Now, they are fighting their elections and we are fighting our elections. It is the Congress which will decide who will be their chief minister, but Kejriwal will play the role of kingmaker and the key to power will be in his hands. I firmly believe that the remote control of the next government in Haryana will be in Kejriwal's hands."

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates for all 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

Sanjay Singh ruled out any post-poll support to the BJP if the latter failed to get a majority. He said, “BJP is going to be decimated in this assembly elections. During 10 years of rule, Manohar Lal Khattar made Haryana a 'khataara' (dilapidated state) and now the state tops the list of unemployed persons. There is anger among people in Haryana after the introduction of the Agniveer scheme and farmers are also annoyed."

Asked why Arvind Kejriwal did not resign when he was in jail, Sanjay Singh replied: "Had Kejriwal resigned while in jail, BJP's 'manshaa' (motive) would have succeeded. It would then have started throwing MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, P Vijayan, Revanth Reddy in jail and forced them to resign. Now that Kejriwal has resigned and has made Atishi the chief minister, the people of Delhi will again install him as chief minister after four months in Delhi."

